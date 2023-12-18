Monday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on December 18.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Wildcats claimed a 91-55 victory over McMurry.

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Abilene Christian vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 72, Abilene Christian 66

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the No. 231-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UT Arlington Mavericks, 94-76, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins

94-76 at home over UT Arlington (No. 231) on November 29

87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 347) on November 26

Abilene Christian Leaders

Bella Earle: 13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)

13.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51) Payton Hull: 16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67)

16.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (29-for-67) Addison Martin: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%

11.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG% Aspen Thornton: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36)

11.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (15-for-36) Emma Troxell: 4.2 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (2-for-17)

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and are giving up 66.7 per outing to rank 231st in college basketball.

