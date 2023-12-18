Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Leon County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Leon County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
