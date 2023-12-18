The Dallas Stars, with Matt Duchene, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a wager on Duchene in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Matt Duchene vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In eight of 28 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 28 games this year, Duchene has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Duchene has had an assist in a game 14 times this season over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Duchene's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 3 24 Points 2 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

