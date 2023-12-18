The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Stars have gone 5-3-2 in the past 10 games, putting up 36 total goals (eight power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have conceded 35 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Monday's hockey action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 4-4-8 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 17-8-4.

Dallas has 17 points (7-2-3) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the four times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-2-1 record, good for three points.

Dallas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 15-3-2 in those games (to register 32 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-2-0 to record 12 points.

In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 9-5-1 (19 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 8-3-3 (19 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 26th 29.5 Shots 29.8 23rd 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 8th 24.42% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 4th 86.17% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.