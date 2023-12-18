The New Orleans Privateers (1-6) will meet the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tarleton State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Dee Dee Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Alexis Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jayla Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Brianna Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

New Orleans Players to Watch

Pryor: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Calderon: 8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ross: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Kimbrough: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Ellis: 3.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.