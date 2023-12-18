The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

  • The Texans average 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers give up (72.9).
  • When it scores more than 72.9 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.
  • New Orleans' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The 52.4 points per game the Privateers average are 10 fewer points than the Texans give up (62.4).
  • New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • The Privateers are making 30.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans allow to opponents (35.7%).

Tarleton State Leaders

  • Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)
  • Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)
  • Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Northwestern State L 59-51 Prather Coliseum
12/10/2023 Incarnate Word L 57-42 Wisdom Gym
12/16/2023 @ McNeese W 88-64 The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
12/30/2023 @ Texas Southern - Health & PE Arena
1/4/2024 @ UT Arlington - College Park Center

