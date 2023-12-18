The New Orleans Privateers (1-8) will be looking to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Texans average 5.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Privateers give up (72.9).

When it scores more than 72.9 points, Tarleton State is 2-0.

New Orleans' record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.3 points.

The 52.4 points per game the Privateers average are 10 fewer points than the Texans give up (62.4).

New Orleans is 0-3 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Privateers are making 30.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Texans allow to opponents (35.7%).

Tarleton State Leaders

Elise Turrubiates: 8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

8.7 PTS, 54.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Teresa Da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Andjela Bigovic: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 37.3 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

10.9 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Lexi Bull: 4.9 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

