Texas State vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) and the Florida International Panthers (6-4) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 67-61 based on our computer prediction, with Texas State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 18.
The Bobcats won their last outing 72-46 against Denver on Thursday.
Texas State vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
Texas State vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 67, Florida International 61
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats' best win this season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings. The Bobcats secured the 74-48 win at home on November 11.
- Texas State has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 102) on November 11
- 65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 121) on November 30
- 72-46 at home over Denver (No. 260) on December 14
- 66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 288) on November 17
Texas State Leaders
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%
- Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 68 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 55.1 per outing (43rd in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game.
