The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 68.0 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 63.8 the Panthers allow.

Texas State is 6-0 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Florida International's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 68.0 points.

The Panthers average 71.3 points per game, 16.2 more points than the 55.1 the Bobcats give up.

Florida International is 5-3 when scoring more than 55.1 points.

When Texas State gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 6-3.

The Panthers are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats concede to opponents (37.5%).

The Bobcats' 41.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Panthers have given up.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%

8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Texas State Schedule