Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Victoria County, Texas today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Victoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Joseph High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

6:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Bloomington High School