Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bell County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Temple High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cameron, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harker Heights High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellison High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Belton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Marble Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hearne High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Little River, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
