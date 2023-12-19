The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as big, 16.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Spurs vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Spurs 112

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 16.5)

Spurs (+ 16.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-14.3)

Bucks (-14.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Bucks (12-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.2% of the time, 6.2% more often than the Spurs (10-15-0) this year.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the point total 69.2% of the time this season (18 out of 26). That's more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (17 out of 25).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 3-21, while the Bucks are 19-6 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.6 per game) and fourth-worst in points conceded (122.2).

In 2023-24, San Antonio is 21st in the league in rebounds (43.1 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.2).

With 29 assists per game, the Spurs are third-best in the league.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.6) and 19th in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Spurs are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and 25th in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

