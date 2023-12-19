Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Fisher County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Paducah High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19

6:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamlin Collegiate High School at Rotan High School