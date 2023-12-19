Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grimes County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Grimes County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grimes County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Navasota High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anderson-Shiro High School at New Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: New Waverly, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.