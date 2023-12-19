Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton Ranch High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Richmond, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Paetow High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Paetow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Cain High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Atasocicita, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Porter, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navasota High School at West Fork High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sealy High School at Founders Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Langham Creek, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
