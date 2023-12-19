If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Harris County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Morton Ranch High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19

12:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Richmond, TX

Richmond, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Paetow High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19

1:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Paetow, TX

Paetow, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19

1:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Atasocicita, TX

Atasocicita, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Porter High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Porter, TX

Porter, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Navasota High School at West Fork High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19

4:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cesar Chavez High School at Ridge Point High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sealy High School at Founders Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19

6:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Lake High School at Clear Brook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Langham Creek High School