Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Jackson County, Texas today, we've got the information.
Jackson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palacios High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Edna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flatonia High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ganado, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
