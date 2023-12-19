Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Palo Pinto County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Wells High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graford High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.