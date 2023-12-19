Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Parker County, Texas today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Saginaw High School at Aledo High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Millsap High School at Eastland High School