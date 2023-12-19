Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shackelford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Shackelford County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shackelford County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albany High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Haskell, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.