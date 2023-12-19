On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (4-21). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-16.5) 249.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-16.5) 249 -1800 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 124.4 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 119.2 per outing (23rd in the NBA). They have a +134 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Spurs' -289 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (26th in NBA) while allowing 122.2 per outing (27th in league).

These teams are scoring 235 points per game between them, 14.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 241.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee is 12-14-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio is 10-15-0 ATS this year.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Vassell 20.5 -105 18.3 Keldon Johnson 19.5 -115 17.0 Zach Collins 12.5 -128 12.7 Malaki Branham 11.5 -128 8.8 Jeremy Sochan 10.5 -125 10.4

Spurs and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Bucks +450 +180 -

