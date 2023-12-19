Spurs vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW. The over/under for the matchup is 249.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-16.5
|249.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played five games this season that ended with a point total above 249.5 points.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 232.8 points, 16.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio is 10-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Spurs have been victorious in three, or 12.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 249.5
|% of Games Over 249.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|11
|42.3%
|124.4
|235
|119.2
|241.4
|235.7
|Spurs
|5
|20%
|110.6
|235
|122.2
|241.4
|231
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 1-9 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .429 (6-8-0). Away, it is .364 (4-7-0).
- The Spurs put up 8.6 fewer points per game (110.6) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (119.2).
- San Antonio is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when it scores more than 119.2 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|10-15
|0-0
|17-8
|Bucks
|12-14
|1-0
|18-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Spurs
|Bucks
|110.6
|124.4
|26
|2
|4-2
|10-4
|3-3
|13-1
|122.2
|119.2
|27
|23
|9-9
|1-3
|4-14
|4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.