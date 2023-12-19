Victor Wembanyama, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 19
The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) and the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are set to match up on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSW
Spurs' Last Game
The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Pelicans, 146-110, on Sunday. Wembanyama was their high scorer with 17 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|17
|13
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Julian Champagnie
|15
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Cedi Osman
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info
Spurs Players to Watch
- Wembanyama averages 19.0 points, 11.0 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Keldon Johnson averages 17.0 points, 6.3 boards and 4.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Spurs receive 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.
- Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Victor Wembanyama
|17.3
|12.1
|2.7
|1.7
|3.2
|1.2
|Keldon Johnson
|17.6
|6.5
|3.9
|1.4
|0.2
|2.0
|Devin Vassell
|19.1
|3.3
|2.8
|0.9
|0.2
|2.9
|Jeremy Sochan
|9.5
|4.9
|3.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.8
|Zach Collins
|9.2
|5.4
|3.1
|0.4
|0.1
|0.8
