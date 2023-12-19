Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Upton County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena Vista High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Rankin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.