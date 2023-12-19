The Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) play the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Seattle U Scoring Comparison

The Roadrunners put up 11.2 fewer points per game (62.9) than the Redhawks give up (74.1).

The Redhawks put up 58.4 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 62.7 the Roadrunners give up.

When Seattle U scores more than 62.7 points, it is 0-3.

UTSA is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.

The Redhawks shoot 37.1% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Roadrunners concede defensively.

The Roadrunners shoot 39.5% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Redhawks allow.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Sidney Love: 12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Elyssa Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%

