The San Antonio Spurs, with Zach Collins, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last appearance, a 146-110 loss to the Pelicans, Collins had two points.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.7 9.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.0 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.1 PRA -- 22.1 17.7 PR -- 18.7 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zach Collins Insights vs. the Bucks

Collins is responsible for taking 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

Collins is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Collins' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.5 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 119.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks are 17th in the league, giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks allow 26.6 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zach Collins vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 23 12 7 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.