Wednesday's game at Madison Square Garden has the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) taking on the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 77-75 win for Duke, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Baylor vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Baylor vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.4)

Duke (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Duke has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Baylor's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. A total of five out of the Blue Devils' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Bears' games have gone over.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 18.8 points per game (posting 88.4 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and giving up 69.6 per outing, 149th in college basketball) and have a +188 scoring differential.

The 38.0 rebounds per game Baylor accumulates rank 127th in the nation, 8.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents record.

Baylor knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 42.1% from beyond the arc (second-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.0%.

Baylor and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 12.0 per game (191st in college basketball) and force 12.4 (162nd in college basketball).

