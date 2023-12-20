How to Watch Baylor vs. Duke on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Baylor vs. Duke Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
- Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
- The Bears score an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 9-0.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.1.
- In 2022-23, the Bears conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (75.9).
- Baylor made more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
