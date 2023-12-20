Two streaking squads meet when the Baylor Bears (9-0) host the Providence Friars (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The Bears are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Friars, who have won three in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

The Friars score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 55.3 the Bears allow.

Providence is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 59.0 points.

The Bears put up 32.3 more points per game (88.6) than the Friars give up (56.3).

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Providence has a 6-5 record when allowing fewer than 88.6 points.

The Bears shoot 48.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Friars allow defensively.

The Friars make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 4.3% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Baylor Schedule