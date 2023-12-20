The Houston Cougars (5-1) face the Rice Owls (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Houston vs. Rice Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Bria Patterson: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rice Players to Watch

Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Patterson: 11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jones: 5.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.