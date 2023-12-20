The Rice Owls (5-6) host the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Owls are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 147.5.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -9.5 147.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The average over/under for Prairie View A&M's contests this season is 149.1, 1.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

Prairie View A&M has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Panthers have a record of 2-5 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +400 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Prairie View A&M has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 4 40% 73.7 146.4 74.5 150.9 155.7 Prairie View A&M 4 50% 72.7 146.4 76.4 150.9 146.1

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Panthers score only 1.8 fewer points per game (72.7) than the Owls give up (74.5).

Prairie View A&M is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 74.5 points.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 4-6-0 2-1 4-6-0 Prairie View A&M 5-3-0 4-3 4-4-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Prairie View A&M 11-7 Home Record 9-3 6-7 Away Record 4-14 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

