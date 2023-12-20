The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -15.5 145.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in five of 11 outings.

Sam Houston's games this season have had an average of 143.2 points, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Sam Houston is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Sam Houston has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bearkats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 4 57.1% 80.1 151.8 67.8 139.3 144.8 Sam Houston 5 45.5% 71.7 151.8 71.5 139.3 138.6

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats score only 3.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Antelopes allow (67.8).

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-2-0 2-0 3-4-0 Sam Houston 5-6-0 0-0 7-4-0

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Sam Houston 14-4 Home Record 12-1 5-5 Away Record 11-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

