Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grand Canyon
|-15.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bearkats Betting Records & Stats
- Sam Houston's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 145.5 points in five of 11 outings.
- Sam Houston's games this season have had an average of 143.2 points, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Sam Houston is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- Sam Houston has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
- The Bearkats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.
- Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grand Canyon
|4
|57.1%
|80.1
|151.8
|67.8
|139.3
|144.8
|Sam Houston
|5
|45.5%
|71.7
|151.8
|71.5
|139.3
|138.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends
- The Bearkats score only 3.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Antelopes allow (67.8).
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grand Canyon
|5-2-0
|2-0
|3-4-0
|Sam Houston
|5-6-0
|0-0
|7-4-0
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Grand Canyon
|Sam Houston
|14-4
|Home Record
|12-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|11-6
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.