Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 79-47 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Aggies head into this contest on the heels of a 95-45 win over Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Prairie View A&M 47

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Aggies beat the California Golden Bears, the No. 39 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-51 on November 25, it was their season's best victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas A&M is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Aggies are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas A&M is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

65-51 at home over Cal (No. 39) on November 25

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 47) on December 3

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 62) on November 12

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 123) on December 6

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 177) on November 30

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 BLK, 47.7 FG%

10.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 BLK, 47.7 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Janiah Barker: 13.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

13.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Endyia Rogers: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Sahara Jones: 6.5 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +287 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are giving up 48.7 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.

