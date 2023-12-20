The Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.7 BLK Janiah Barker: 13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Aicha Coulibaly: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Endyia Rogers: 11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

