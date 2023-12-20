The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) play the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. Cal Baptist Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Texas Southern Players to Watch

Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 2.0 BLK Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

Cal Baptist Players to Watch

