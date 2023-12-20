Wednesday's game between the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (11-0) and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) squaring off at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 85-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Longhorns secured an 88-75 win over Arizona.

Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Texas 85, UT Rio Grande Valley 52

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

  • The Longhorns took down the No. 17 UConn Huskies in an 80-68 win on December 3, which was their signature victory of the season.
  • The Longhorns have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
  • According to the RPI, the Vaqueros have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
  • Texas has five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 3
  • 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 38) on December 13
  • 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 114) on November 23
  • 76-44 over South Florida (No. 123) on November 25
  • 106-62 at home over Long Beach State (No. 128) on December 6

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Texas Performance Insights

  • The Longhorns outscore opponents by 36.7 points per game (posting 91.6 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and giving up 54.9 per contest, 35th in college basketball) and have a +404 scoring differential.

