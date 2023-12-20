The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) will be trying to stop a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Texas Longhorns (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns' 91.6 points per game are 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.
  • The Vaqueros record just 2.1 more points per game (57) than the Longhorns give up (54.9).
  • UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
  • When Texas gives up fewer than 57 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns allow to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
  • Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 UConn W 80-68 Moody Center
12/6/2023 Long Beach State W 106-62 Moody Center
12/13/2023 @ Arizona W 88-75 McKale Center
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/27/2023 Jackson State - Moody Center
12/30/2023 Baylor - Moody Center

