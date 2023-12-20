How to Watch the Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) will be trying to stop a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Texas Longhorns (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It will air at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns' 91.6 points per game are 22 more points than the 69.6 the Vaqueros allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.6 points, Texas is 11-0.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it gives up fewer than 91.6 points.
- The Vaqueros record just 2.1 more points per game (57) than the Longhorns give up (54.9).
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.
- When Texas gives up fewer than 57 points, it is 5-0.
- The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, six% lower than the Longhorns allow to opponents (39.5%).
- The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.2 higher than the Vaqueros have conceded.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.3 PTS, 7.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 50.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|W 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 106-62
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|W 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Moody Center
