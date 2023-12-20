Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Travis County, Texas today, we've got the information below.
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dripping Springs High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
