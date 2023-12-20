The UTEP Miners (6-5) face the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: YouTube

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.
  • The Miners score 78.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.8 the Spartans give up.
  • UTEP has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UTEP performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.
  • The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.
  • UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico W 90-62 Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon L 71-49 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 88-82 Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State - Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center

