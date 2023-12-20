The Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) go up against the UTEP Miners (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on YouTube.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Norfolk State matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-6.5) 136.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-6.5) 136.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Miners' eight games this season have hit the over.

Norfolk State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

