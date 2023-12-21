How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.
- Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 275th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 76 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Abilene Christian scored more points at home (81.3 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 64 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).
- Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
