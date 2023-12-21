The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 44.1% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 42% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 286th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 275th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 76 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up.

Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Abilene Christian scored more points at home (81.3 per game) than away (71.5) last season.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.2).

Beyond the arc, Abilene Christian made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (33.9%).

