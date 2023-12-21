Thursday's contest between the No. 10 Baylor Bears (10-0) and the South Florida Bulls (8-4) at Massimino Court has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-58, heavily favoring Baylor to come out on top. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 61-36 victory over Providence on Wednesday.

Baylor vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 74, South Florida 58

Other Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears' signature win this season came against the Utah Utes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 11). The Bears took home the 84-77 win at home on November 14.

The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 46) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 100) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 108) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 118) on November 30

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62) Aijha Blackwell: 10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 32.4 points per game (posting 85.8 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and giving up 53.4 per outing, 25th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential.

