Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

W H Adamson High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richardson High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21

7:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

W T White High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Woodrow Wilson

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mesquite High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21

8:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmett J Conrad High School at Dallas Independent School District

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 21

8:00 PM CT on December 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mesquite High School at Seagoville High School