The Lamar Cardinals (5-6) face the LSU Tigers (6-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Lamar vs. LSU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SECN

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Lamar has put together a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 195th.

The Cardinals put up an average of 83.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Lamar is 5-4 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison

At home, Lamar scores 95 points per game. On the road, it averages 73.6.

In 2023-24 the Cardinals are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (75.8) than on the road (82.8).

Lamar knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.4). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (35.9%).

