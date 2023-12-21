Thursday's contest at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-6) squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Utah Valley, so expect a tight matchup.

The Bearkats' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 69-64 loss to SMU.

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 64, Sam Houston 62

Other CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

The Bearkats' signature win this season came in a 66-62 victory against the Texas State Bobcats on November 21.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Sam Houston is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 38th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most losses.

Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins

66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 131) on November 21

65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 297) on December 1

67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 298) on November 11

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23)

11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 13.0 3PT% (3-for-23) Diana Rosenthal: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37)

12.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 27.1 FG%, 21.6 3PT% (8-for-37) Sydnee Kemp: 11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

11.9 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Kassidy Dixon: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%

Sam Houston Performance Insights

The Bearkats outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and giving up 69.0 per outing, 272nd in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential.

At home, the Bearkats score 77.2 points per game. On the road, they average 63.8.

Sam Houston allows 60.0 points per game at home, and 82.5 on the road.

