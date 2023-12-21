The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) face the Utah Valley Wolverines (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Sam Houston vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Raanee Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Kaylee Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Diana Rosenthal: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydnee Kemp: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kassidy Dixon: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Kylee Mabry: 9.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ally Criddle: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tessa Chaney: 5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Eleyana Tafisi: 4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaylee Byon: 8.9 PTS, 1.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.