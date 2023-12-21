The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks' 75.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors give up.

SFA is 6-3 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

Austin Peay's record is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.

The Governors score just 4.8 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Ladyjacks give up (71.5).

When Austin Peay scores more than 71.5 points, it is 3-2.

SFA has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.7 points.

This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks make 42.1% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG%

16.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 56.9 FG% Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Zoe Nelson: 7.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.2 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

SFA Schedule