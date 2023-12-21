Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-5) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 69-64 victory against Sam Houston in their last game on Monday.

SMU vs. Air Force Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Air Force Score Prediction

  • Prediction: SMU 72, Air Force 62

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on December 14, the Mustangs captured their best win of the season, a 69-53 road victory.

SMU 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on December 14
  • 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 217) on November 6
  • 69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 258) on December 18
  • 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 277) on November 14
  • 96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 11

SMU Leaders

  • Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
  • Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%
  • Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
  • Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

SMU Performance Insights

  • The Mustangs average 72.7 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (243rd in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

