SMU vs. Air Force Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (5-5) and the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored SMU squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.
The Mustangs are coming off of a 69-64 victory against Sam Houston in their last game on Monday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SMU vs. Air Force Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU vs. Air Force Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 72, Air Force 62
Other AAC Predictions
SMU Schedule Analysis
- Against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on December 14, the Mustangs captured their best win of the season, a 69-53 road victory.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SMU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-53 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 191) on December 14
- 78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 217) on November 6
- 69-64 at home over Sam Houston (No. 258) on December 18
- 69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 277) on November 14
- 96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 11
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
- Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs average 72.7 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (243rd in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.