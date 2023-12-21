How to Watch the SMU vs. Air Force Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (5-5) take on the Air Force Falcons (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU vs. Air Force Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons average only 4.3 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mustangs allow (67.4).
- Air Force is 4-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.
- SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.
- The Mustangs score 72.7 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 65.7 the Falcons allow.
- When SMU puts up more than 65.7 points, it is 5-4.
- Air Force has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Mustangs shoot 45.7% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Falcons concede defensively.
- The Falcons make 37.0% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 19.3 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Tamia Jones: 10.2 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Chantae Embry: 10.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
- Reagan Bradley: 8.6 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|UAPB
|L 78-76
|Moody Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 69-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 69-64
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.