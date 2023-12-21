The San Antonio Spurs (3-17), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at United Center, face the Chicago Bulls (8-14). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocked shots (third in league).

The Spurs are receiving 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is putting up 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is sinking 44.0% of his shots from the floor.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 18.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Alex Caruso puts up 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Patrick Williams puts up 8.0 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.

Spurs vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Spurs 107.8 Points Avg. 110.7 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 44.8% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.8% Three Point % 34.4%

