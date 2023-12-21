The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to stop a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 15 of 26 games this season.

San Antonio's average game total this season has been 233.5, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio is 11-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have won in three, or 12%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

San Antonio has a record of 3-18, a 14.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Spurs vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 31% 110.3 221.2 113.1 235.6 220.5 Spurs 15 57.7% 110.9 221.2 122.5 235.6 231.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Spurs' past 10 games have hit the over.

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (5-7-0) this year.

The Spurs score an average of 110.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, San Antonio is 7-4 against the spread and 4-7 overall.

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Spurs and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 11-15 10-12 18-8 Bulls 14-15 3-2 18-11

Spurs vs. Bulls Point Insights

Spurs Bulls 110.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 4-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 122.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 0-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

