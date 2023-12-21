How to Watch the Spurs vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) will visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) after losing nine straight road games.
Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.
- The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.
- San Antonio is 4-7 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs score 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more than on the road (105.5). On defense they allow 123.5 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (121.4).
- At home, San Antonio gives up 123.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 121.4.
- This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.6 per game) than on the road (27).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Victor Wembanyama
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Back
