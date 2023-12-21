The San Antonio Spurs (4-22) will visit the Chicago Bulls (12-17) after losing nine straight road games.

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Spurs vs Bulls Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.2% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.

The Spurs' 110.9 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Bulls allow.

San Antonio is 4-7 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more than on the road (105.5). On defense they allow 123.5 points per game at home, 2.1 more than away (121.4).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (30.6 per game) than on the road (27).

Spurs Injuries